The Right Place makes board changes

The Right Place board 1 of 3

The Right Place made changes to its board of directors for 2021.

The West Michigan economic development agency appointed five new board members to its 2021 board of directors and accepted the retirement of five others. In addition, the board elected the following officers:

Officers for 2021

Chair: Sean Welsh, regional president, Western Michigan, PNC Bank

Vice chair: Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO, Spectrum Health

Treasurer: Bill Pink, president, Grand Rapids Community College

Executive committee appointments

Dr. Norman Beauchamp Jr., executive vice president for health sciences, Michigan State University

Philomena Mantella, president, Grand Valley State University

Jim Teets, president and CEO, ADAC Automotive

New appointments to the 2021 board

Luke Cherveny, Grand Rapids office managing partner, tax reporting and strategy partner, PwC

Jeffrey Connolly, senior vice president and president, West Michigan & Upper Peninsula, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Patrick Greene, president, Cascade Die Cast Group Inc. (The Right Place/The Center-West Manufacturers Council representative, two-year term)

Tony Sarsam, president and CEO, SpartanNash

Darrel Schmalzel, city manager, city of Walker (suburban representative, two-year term)

Retiring from the board

Dave Beemer, COO, Terryberry (The Right Place/The Center-West Manufacturers Council representative, two-year term)

Dennis Eidson, chair, SpartanNash

Anthony Gagliardo, building/code official, Lake County Building Department

Mitch Joppich, managing partner, PwC

Greg Madura, supervisor, Alpine Township (suburban representative, two-year term)

The Right Place’s full board of directors is listed at rightplace.org/board.