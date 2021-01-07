The Right Place makes board changes

The Right Place made changes to its board of directors for 2021.
The West Michigan economic development agency appointed five new board members to its 2021 board of directors and accepted the retirement of five others. In addition, the board elected the following officers:
Officers for 2021
Chair: Sean Welsh, regional president, Western Michigan, PNC Bank
Vice chair: Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO, Spectrum Health
Treasurer: Bill Pink, president, Grand Rapids Community College
Executive committee appointments
Dr. Norman Beauchamp Jr., executive vice president for health sciences, Michigan State University
Philomena Mantella, president, Grand Valley State University
Jim Teets, president and CEO, ADAC Automotive
New appointments to the 2021 board
Luke Cherveny, Grand Rapids office managing partner, tax reporting and strategy partner, PwC
Jeffrey Connolly, senior vice president and president, West Michigan & Upper Peninsula, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
Patrick Greene, president, Cascade Die Cast Group Inc. (The Right Place/The Center-West Manufacturers Council representative, two-year term)
Tony Sarsam, president and CEO, SpartanNash
Darrel Schmalzel, city manager, city of Walker (suburban representative, two-year term)
Retiring from the board
Dave Beemer, COO, Terryberry (The Right Place/The Center-West Manufacturers Council representative, two-year term)
Dennis Eidson, chair, SpartanNash
Anthony Gagliardo, building/code official, Lake County Building Department
Mitch Joppich, managing partner, PwC
Greg Madura, supervisor, Alpine Township (suburban representative, two-year term)
The Right Place’s full board of directors is listed at rightplace.org/board.
