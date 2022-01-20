The Right Place to open applications for $25K training grants

The Right Place will host a webinar next month to help companies apply for $25,000 in funding from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to offset career training costs.

Grand Rapids-based economic development agency The Right Place said Tuesday, Jan. 18, it will host The Talent Pathways Program Webinar at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, which is an informational webinar for advanced manufacturing and technology companies in West Michigan that might want to apply for training grants.

“As many as 20 advanced manufacturing and technology companies throughout West Michigan will have the opportunity to secure up to $25,000 in funding that will help lower-wage employees earn career-building industry certifications and training,” The Right Place said.

The $540,000 Regional Talent Innovation Grant recently was awarded to The Right Place by the MEDC. The funding will help companies create career pathways in partnership with local training providers and community partners that result in sought-after industry credentials and certifications; access and develop a diverse talent pool; and build a culture of success for low-income employees, according to The Right Place.

The Right Place will accept grant applications from Feb. 2-16.

Webinar registration for those looking to apply for the grant program is available here.