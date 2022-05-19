Walters Gardens spending $9.1M to expand in Zeeland

A wholesale grower of perennials is building a new greenhouse in Zeeland Charter Township in a project that will create 50 jobs.

Zeeland-based Walters Gardens is investing $9,150,000 to expand its operations in Zeeland Charter Township, according to Lakeshore Advantage on Wednesday, May 18. The economic development organization connected the company with local resources to support the project.

“Walters Gardens has distinguished itself as a global player, and to see their growth is exciting,” said Jennifer Owens, Lakeshore Advantage president. “This local, family-owned company has experienced such success, and we are grateful they continue to choose our region as a place to grow and thrive.”

Walters Gardens is constructing a new, 40,000-square-foot greenhouse on land it already owns in Zeeland Charter Township, along with 4 acres of automated greenhouses. The project marks the first in what will be a 10-year multiphase expansion for the company.

Construction is set to begin this spring. This project is expected to retain five jobs and create 50 jobs.

“The new greenhouse complex is the key to our continued success. It is designed for continued expansion in the future in a way that allows effective, efficient growing of perennials for our customers,” said Ryan Hop, Walters Gardens’ COO.

The Michigan Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development is supporting the project with a $95,000 performance-based grant approved at its March board meeting.

Zeeland Charter Township is supporting this project in the form of a 12-year industrial facilities tax exemption approved on Tuesday, May 17.

“We are fortunate that Walters Gardens chose to expand their operations in our community. We welcome, support and celebrate their success and continued growth,” said Tom Oonk, Zeeland Charter Township supervisor.