West Michigan Works! reopens Rockford service center

The region’s workforce development agency reopened its service center housed at the nonprofit North Kent Connect.

West Michigan Works! said Thursday, June 30, it reopened its service center at North Kent Connect, 10075 Northland Drive NE in Rockford.

The service center offers one-on-one career coaching, interview preparation, resume building, job search support and help with unemployment filing. Its hours of operation are 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday.

West Michigan Works! closed its Rockford service center on March 30, 2020, due to COVID-19.

“West Michigan Works! is excited to resume services for job seekers in the Rockford area. We greatly value our partnership with North Kent Connect and the various resources they provide to the community,” said Abby Stalker, talent solutions manager, West Michigan Works!

North Kent Connect is a faith-based organization committed to improving the lives of people in northern Kent County by providing access to basic needs and promoting economic independence. The nonprofit serves Sparta, Kent City, Rockford, Belmont, Cedar Springs and Sand Lake.

“West Michigan Works! is a critical resource for our clients and the community,” said Claire Guisfredi, executive director, North Kent Connect. “Having on-site assistance with resumes, cover letters, job searches and unemployment paperwork helps move people forward as they work with our case managers to improve their lives.”

In addition to West Michigan Works!, North Kent Connect provides community members in need with services from Arbor Circle, Family Promise of Grand Rapids and Kent County Health Department. A thrift store, food pantry and farm stand also are onsite.