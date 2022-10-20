West Michigan’s future could be electrifying

With more than 40,000 workers in the automotive supply chain industry, one of West Michigan’s core economic segments is heading into an evolutionary do-or-die period.

While the world is transitioning to electric vehicles, West Michigan faces stiff competition as it looks to win in the evolution of the $1 trillion global automotive supply chain industry.

But the region has a nice start in offering a home to EV battery manufacturers, and economic development executives and EV industry experts see the transition as an opportunity for the legacy companies, not a death sentence.

For the time being, it will be about balance, as suppliers work to keep automakers cranking out traditional combustion-engineered cars, all while trying to keep up and make sure they are not left behind with new demands of increasing EV programs at companies like GM and Ford. Legacy automakers have committed more than $500 billion to EV transitions, according to Assembly Magazine, with another $70 billion at risk if the supplier transition is not well managed.

“We have to recognize we have 40,000 people working in the auto industry as it goes through the most dramatic transformation maybe since it was started,” said Randy Thelen, president and CEO of The Right Place. “It is imperative Michigan and the Midwest retain and capture a big share of that transformation.”

Thelen pointed to the battery infrastructure developing on this side of the state, particularly the $1.7 billion LG Energy Solution expansion in Holland, the $2.6 billion Ultium Cells plant in Lansing and Chinese company Gotion considering Big Rapids for a $2.4 billion factory. The factories give the West Michigan auto supply chain a great base to help transition their capabilities, Thelen said. There are, of course, hesitancies about Gotion’s impact on Big Rapids and the government investment into a Chinese company.

Like The Right Place, Lakeshore Advantage is focused on developing the EV transition in West Michigan, said Amanda Murray, vice president of business solutions at Lakeshore Advantage. But Murray knows there is more time to help set up the region for the future.

“The transition will be gradual,” Murray said. “A switch won’t flip, and it will all be EV. With the battery projects we’re hearing, they sound like they’ll be here fast, but they’re years in the making. It’s important to understand there’s a limited number of battery projects that will be out there. That’s why communities are competing for them. They’re the future of automotive and they’re important because they’ll bring suppliers and companies can transition to fill those needs.”

Murray said the Lakeshore Advantage team is meeting with existing company leadership to help plan for the future. The existing advanced manufacturing workforce in the region is important to helping the industry evolve and transition into the new era of auto making, she said.

The electrification trend is not limited to the auto industry, as Thelen said the advanced lithium-ion battery is nearly ubiquitous in modern lives, from cell phones to power tools and e-bikes.

“Not only does it help on the supply chain, but it should provide entrepreneurs to employ them in whole new, unanticipated ways and it’s easier to have that opportunity when it’s in their backyard,” Thelen said.

Attracting new companies to help fuel the evolving industry also is easier because the advanced manufacturing infrastructure in the region will be a draw.

“When you build and launch a factory (like Gotion’s proposed plant), it always helps to know you have companies in the neighborhood to support it,” Thelen said. “That runs the gamut. It’s not just the suppliers that feed into the system, but industrial maintenance and support to operate at that scale.

“In some places where manufacturing is not a core industry and a machine breaks down and you don’t have the industrial infrastructure, that’s tough. Here, we have 50 to 100 years of prowess with that industrial infrastructure.”

The good news for existing companies is there’s still a decent amount of time to transition into the next generation. The EV growth stage is estimated to take place largely through the late 2020s and across the 2030s into maturity during the 2040s, according to Area Development.

The transition will be gradual, which is beneficial, said Scott Painter, CEO of California-based EV firm Autonomy. While some naysayers might say the infrastructure is not there — be it suppliers or chargers — both have grown with the increase in EVs on the road, he said. In 2017, EVs represented 1% of new car sales; in 2025, PwC estimates they will comprise 14% of global sales.

President Joe Biden has committed more than $135 billion to help transition the auto industry, hoping battery-electric, plug-in hybrid and fuel cells can make up 50% of vehicle sales by 2030.

Still, disruption is here, Painter said. Now, existing companies risk becoming obsolete if they don’t recognize the opportunity and run with it.

EVs are simpler in terms of mechanical parts, which likely will limit the opportunities for manufacturers moving forward. According to McKinsey, just about half of car components are expected to remain unaffected by the EV transition. There are fewer moving parts in EV engines, but they are much more technical, which could provide new opportunities.

“We know West Michigan has a strong history in auto component manufacturing and we’ve known for a while that it will have a big impact because internal combustion engines have so many more parts than EVs. That will have an impact on our industry, so by attracting these (battery projects), it’s positioning our industry to remain strong and competitive,” Murray said.

Should Michigan succeed in its transition to the next generation of the automotive industry, the benefits will translate to the higher education system, as well. Ferris State University in Big Rapids, where Gotion is considering a facility, already is home to one of the top advanced manufacturing degrees in the country.

Western Michigan University offers an Energy Efficient and Autonomous Vehicle Lab to give students hands-on training with EV vehicles. Hope College in Holland has partnered with Ottawa County for an EV assessment along the lakeshore.

Murray said with employment figures low, helping upskill existing and prospective manufacturing sector workers will be critical to the future of the region’s success.

While West Michigan companies are looking toward the future, they cannot afford to forget about the current needs of auto companies as they still heavily lean toward combustion engines.

“When you think about the automotive industry, one of the largest global industries and the tremendous transformation it’s undergoing, the talent and supply chain needs to adapt,” Thelen said. “There’s lots of disruption. That’s a classic situation. It can be disruptive, or you can use it to be creative. We want to be on the opportunistic side.

“Fundamentally, that starts with the leadership teams. We’re definitely on notice and working toward it, but we’re in interesting times. With the supply shortages, auto suppliers are under incredible pressure to boost volumes with the weird dichotomy where current and future demands are choppy waters.”

