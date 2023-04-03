Where will West Michigan house the tech workers it seeks?

GRAND RAPIDS — As West Michigan tackles an ambitious plan to make itself the leading tech hub in the Midwest, developers question whether they can build enough housing in the booming region to accommodate a potential influx of workers.

The population of greater Grand Rapids grew by 9.2 percent from 2010 to 2020 and is expected to grow by another 18,000 residents (2.7 percent more than in 2020) by 2027, according to an updated housing assessment released in February.

That population growth is good news for the region’s economy — especially when population growth in Michigan is nearly flat and many state counties lost residents.

Yet, some question whether builders can keep up with demand.

