Wyoming-Kentwood chamber taps next president and CEO

The Wyoming-Kentwood Area Chamber of Commerce (WKACC) has completed the search for a new president and CEO to replace its current leader upon his retirement.

Last month, the WKACC chose Keith Morgan, a local entrepreneur, to replace Bob O’Callaghan, who is retiring as president and CEO of the chamber. Morgan officially started on Jan. 3 and is working with O’Callaghan to ensure a smooth transition.

WKACC will recognize O’Callaghan for his service at its annual gala on Jan. 28, which will mark Morgan’s first event as the chamber’s new leader.

Morgan, previous owner of All Clean Again in Grand Rapids, began volunteering with the WKACC nearly 10 years ago serving in various roles and is past board chair. Prior to founding, operating and selling his business, Morgan managed a sales division for AT&T covering Michigan and Northern Indiana.

He currently serves as a volunteer business coach and mentor for local small business owners and sits on several boards.

Morgan said he is excited to become the next president and CEO and is looking forward to leading the chamber members and local businesses into the future.

The WKACC worked with local professional and executive search company Specialized Recruiting Group, a subsidiary of Express Employment Professionals, to determine O’Callaghan’s successor.

“It’s been an amazing search, with 89 people expressing interest in this role from all over the country, through a variety of different recruiting sources,” said Heather Merrick, managing director of Specialized Recruiting Group Grand Rapids. “Through our screening and vetting processes, we narrowed this down to the perfect candidates for the chamber who were top-notch candidates with the strategic mindset and vision to help the chamber grow its membership, develop and implement programming that attracts both members and nonmembers to events, and truly build the chamber into a community- and business-building organization in the Wyoming-Kentwood area.”