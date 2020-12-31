Aquinas College establishes new scholarship programs

Aquinas College will roll out its new scholarship programs for students interested in academic student organizations in fall 2021.

Students of any major can qualify for up to $2,000 for participation in the college’s Model United Nations, Model Arab League and music ensembles.

“The Model United Nations and Model Arab League provide extraordinary experiences for Aquinas College students, and our music ensembles are at the creative heart of the college,” said Steve Germic, Aquinas provost. “We want to do all we can to grow these programs and make them available to students regardless of economic circumstances.”

Students can earn annual scholarships through participation in the Model United Nations Collegiate Conference in the fall, the Model Arab League Collegiate Conference in the spring and helping to organize and lead the AQMUN High School Conference in the spring.

The Model United Nations and Model Arab League will help students develop and demonstrate skills in diplomacy, negotiation, problem-solving, public speaking, conflict resolution and compromise. Students can practice those skills while representing delegates in United Nations committees and agencies.

Students can earn annual scholarships through participation in Aquinas College music ensembles — College Band, Jazz Band, Chamber Strings, College Chorus, Collegiate Singers and Women’s Chorus.

The students in music ensembles will be able to participate in Aquinas’ Homecoming; the Brookby Ball; A Service of Lessons and Carols; festivities honoring the college’s patron saint, medieval theologian St. Thomas Aquinas; Spring Jazz Night; and the Baccalaureate Mass.

Interested students should contact an Aquinas College admissions counselor for more information and submit their FAFSA.