Aquinas College inaugurates new president

Aquinas college is set to inaugurate its first woman president.

The college will inaugurate its new president Alicia Córdoba on Friday, Oct. 7, at the Sturrus Sports and Fitness Center 1580 E. Fulton St.

The ceremony will be livestreamed here. The in-person event is open to the public.

Córdoba began her tenure at Aquinas College on July 1, replacing Kevin Quinn, who led the college as president since 2017.

She joined the institution with more than two decades of experience in Catholic higher education, both as a faculty member and administrator. Córdoba has broad expertise in strategic planning, financial management and stewardship, curriculum and program design, fundraising, marketing, team building, process improvement and related areas.

Córdoba holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a doctor of musical arts from The Juilliard School, where she was the first woman to receive a doctor of musical arts in English horn performance.

She is a Chicago native, and spent 19 years in faculty and administrative positions of increasing authority at Benedictine University in Lisle, Illinois. She currently serves as associate vice president and Beirne director of the Center for Catholic Studies at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio.

In addition to her professional writing and presentation work, Córdoba is in leadership positions with several professional organizations, serving as vice president of the Kappa Gamma Phi Catholic Honor Society and on the National Network Board of the Lilly Fellows Program in Humanities and the Arts and on the board of Collegium.

She also is an active member of the Institute for Administrators in Catholic Education, Association of Catholic Colleges and International Double Reed Society.