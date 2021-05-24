Aquinas College launches accounting and auditing program

Aquinas College is offering a new accounting and auditing certificate program in response to an increasing demand for nonaccounting professionals to partner with financial teams.

The Accounting and Auditing Certificate Program will provide training for non-CPA professionals in financial accounting, accounting systems and auditing.

Aquinas said IT professionals and engineers who work with accountants in corporations, government and nonprofits will benefit from the program.

“This program meets a real and rapidly increasing need in the business community in greater West Michigan,” professor Brad Keuning said. “One of the key elements of the Aquinas College Accounting and Auditing Certificate Program is our ability to deliver critical skills that nonaccounting professionals can use to help their financial teams and organizations succeed.”

Program topics will include:

Accounting and auditing fundamentals

Financial statement and ratio analysis, accounting for specific balances

Introduction to accounting systems (link between IT and accounting), system risks, business processes and controls

Experiential audit simulation: audit purpose, risk assessment, materiality, controls, audit testing, reporting

Industry-specific breakout week with content customized based on student interest

Registration is open for the program, which begins June 1 and runs for 10 weeks. Classes meet online from 7-10 p.m. every Tuesday. The program consists of synchronous virtual sessions, asynchronous activities and concludes with an audit simulation. The program is led by Aquinas College’s three full-time accounting professors, all of whom are CPAs.