Aquinas College receives national recognition in social mobility

Aquinas College tied for 80th on the list of Top Performers on Social Mobility in the U.S. News and World Report’s 2021 Best College rankings.

The college was among 223 schools that were included in the list of national liberal arts colleges. The social mobility-based ranking was predicated on how well those colleges enrolled and graduated economically disadvantaged students, such as those who received federal Pell grants.

“Part of Aquinas College’s Catholic and Dominican mission is to prepare our students to lead lives of purpose and success in service to the world,” President Kevin Quinn said. “Economic challenges should not impede success. We work extremely hard to ensure that we offer high value to our students through faculty mentorship, small class sizes, affordability, a vibrant campus life and a workforce dedicated to supporting our students and their goals.”

In total, U.S. News assessed nearly 1,500 institutions and the magazine “grouped schools by academic mission into 10 distinct rankings.”

Aquinas also appeared on another list, ranking on the National Liberal Arts Colleges list for the second year in a row. The college’s first time on the list last year came after the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education reclassified many institutions.

Aquinas’ new recognitions come several months after Colleges of Distinction, a national guide for colleges, named Aquinas as one of the 2019-2020 Colleges of Distinction for individualized and engaging academic offerings and continued focus on student success and satisfaction.