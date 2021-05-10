Aquinas College students will return to campus this fall

Aquinas College plans to bring its students back on campus and resume normal in-person classes and student activities for the fall 2021 semester.

“Aquinas College’s students are at the core of our mission, and our plan for fall centers around providing them with the best experience possible as safely as possible,” President Kevin G. Quinn said. “Health and safety will continue to be our priority, and we will adjust our plans as needed.”

The college will open on-campus housing, in-person athletics practices and competitions with spectators and alumni activities in-person, including Homecoming. All activities will be held according to the state’s guidelines.

Some summer registration dates will be held virtually, but those scheduled later in the summer are expected to be held in person.

Aquinas anticipates all its staff will return to on-campus work by July 6, contingent upon the state’s vaccination-based milestones, in preparation for fall activities. Full plans for the return of staff will be provided to the campus community over the next few weeks.

Move-in day for new students will be Aug. 21 and returning students will move in Aug. 23. New student orientation will be held Aug 22-24 and classes will begin Aug. 25.

“I am looking forward to seeing the energy, creativity and joy that comes from the relationships on our campus and the personal support that our faculty and staff provide to our students,” Quinn said. “That is what makes Aquinas unique.”

Aquinas College held in-person classes during the 2020-21 academic year, except for the statewide mandate to shift to virtual before Thanksgiving.