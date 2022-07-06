Baker College sells Muskegon campus

Baker College sold one of its campuses to Muskegon County in preparation for its move to an expanded location.

The college on June 30 completed the $9.9 million sale of its campus, at 1903 Marquette Ave. in Muskegon, to Muskegon County. The college will continue to operate at the location while it prepares to transition entirely to its Culinary Institute of Michigan Muskegon campus at 336 W. Clay Ave.

“Baker College Muskegon has called Marquette Avenue home for 20 years, so the sale of this facility feels bittersweet,” said Aaron Maike, president of Baker College Muskegon. “That said, we could not be more excited about relocating our campus community (within) a reimagined downtown Muskegon. There are plentiful residential and recreational opportunities for our students and staff, and we are working hard to solidify plans for our new home downtown.”

The college anticipates the relocation will take approximately three years due to working with numerous higher education and program accreditation bodies, the state and the U.S. Department of Education.

“With the completion of this facility sale, we now have the green light to put our move downtown in motion,” Maike said. “While we continue to evolve and make the transition downtown, the entire Baker College team remains committed to our students’ success and our continued partnership with the Muskegon community.”