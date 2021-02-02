Baker College to add new campus

Baker College, which has a Muskegon location, is building a $51 million campus in downtown Royal Oak, at 420 Lafayette Ave., at the intersection of S. Lafayette Avenue and Fifth Street.

The planned 86,000-square-foot, seven-story Baker College Royal Oak campus is expected to be open to students in the 2022 academic year.

The campus will be designed for approximately 1,500 undergraduate and graduate students. It will incorporate flexible and connected classrooms, laboratories and interactive, collaborative study and gathering spaces for students, faculty and employees. There also will be on-site parking.

The Royal Oak campus will also feature sustainable materials equivalent to LEED Silver; a brick and glass exterior façade, providing plenty of natural light; and relaxing, spacious outdoor terrace spaces. The project team partners include architecture firm Edge Design Associates of Ann Arbor and Colasanti Construction Services Inc. of Macomb.

“We have spent a great deal of time and effort on our journey to find the perfect new home for Baker College in Oakland County, and are confident that downtown Royal Oak offers everything we need, want and more,” said Jacqui Spicer, Baker College COO. “We are thrilled to be joining Royal Oak’s vibrant and diverse community and look forward to contributing to its continued growth and reputation as a premier place to live, work, play and learn.”

Once the campus is open, students can pursue degrees from nine programs, including business, information technology, nursing, education, occupational therapy, physical therapy, criminal justice, psychology and liberal arts.

“We applaud Baker College’s investment in our downtown and look forward to welcoming its staff and students for many years to come,” Royal Oak City Mayor Mike Fournier said.