Bank to assist college students

Mercantile Bank is providing new opportunities to students.

The bank recently launched its Mentoring, Aspiring, Preparing (MAP) program, which will help students from historically marginalized and underrepresented groups by providing them with four years of professional and personal development that aligns with their college curriculum.

The bank also is partnering with Grand Valley State University (GVSU) to offer selected first-year students a Mercantile Bank Business Scholarship, which awards students $15,000 annually or up to $60,000 over the course of their collegiate careers to assist with education expenses while exposing them to careers in banking.

“At Mercantile, we are dedicated to empowering people to take charge of their financial future,” said Robert Kaminski, CEO of Mercantile. “Both the MAP program and the Mercantile Bank Business Scholarship are designed to help students gain the equitable access required for success. We are pleased that GVSU is just as passionate as we are in providing students with leadership skills, both inside and outside the classroom.”

The Mercantile Bank Business Scholarship was awarded to three first-year GVSU students last fall, during the pilot year of the program. Each student received a $15,000 scholarship and a paid internship at Mercantile’s headquarters in Grand Rapids.