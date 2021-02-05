Calvin launches master’s program in media and strategic communication

Calvin University launched its new Master of Arts in media and strategic communication program this semester.

It is a one-year program geared toward recent college graduates and mid-career professionals looking for training to help them advance in their careers.

“We want our students to feel like professionals when they graduate,” said Greg Braun, co-director of the media and strategic communication program.

The program covers subjects such as branding, scriptwriting and strategic communication in the classroom and students can apply their skills and knowledge in Calvin’s new creative media agency.

“In this agency, our students will occupy multiple roles and gain an understanding of the many different professions in their field,” Braun said. “They’ll learn how to collaborate on projects just like those they’ll face in their careers. We want them to feel confident in their ability to tackle these projects, conduct themselves in a professional way and contribute to their team. Our goal is that our graduates will not only be able to create, but they also will be able to lead the creative process. That’s a wonderful space for a graduate to be in.”

Braun has decades of experience in corporate communications, such as advertising, public relations and media production, among other areas. He has worked on brands like Chevrolet, Toyota, Starbucks and United Airlines.

He has created work for the Super Bowl, the Oscars and FIFA World Cup, and seen his work recognized by major awards shows. Braun has served as a judge for The One Show, Clios, NY Festivals, London Internationals and the Emmy Awards.

“Corporations used to provide training for junior employees, but most big national companies have done away with that,” Braun said. “So new graduates are expected to hit the ground running. It’s the age-old conundrum: you need experience to be hired, but how do you get experience without being hired?”

Braun emphasized that creativity and production skills are most effective in society when supported by an ethical foundation.

“It’s not enough to just have the necessary expertise,” he said. “Ethical practice is becoming more important than ever before. Consumers want brands that conduct themselves in ethical ways, and brands must respond by making ethical practices part of their deliverables. Calvin is qualified uniquely to offer an ethically based program that equips and inspires students to employ those values in their careers and the world.”

For more information or to apply to the program, visit the Master of Arts in media and strategic communication webpage.