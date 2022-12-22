Calvin Prison Initiative poised for growth, program changes

Calvin University’s initiative to enhance education for inmates has grown from humble roots to becoming a big player, helping to change the trajectory of Michigan prison education as it shifts the focus from re-entry programs to educating those who are serving long-term sentences with the goal of equipping them to lead and mentor their peers.

Now, it’s starting to reframe its objective in response to student needs at the Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility.

Originally launched in 2012 through the Calvin Theological Seminary as an enrichment program and seeing its first official cohort of 20 students in 2015, Calvin Prison Initiative (CPI) has grown exponentially into a fully accredited bachelor’s degree program, offering a liberal arts education from Calvin University.

In August 2022, the program was visited at Handlon by a leadership group that included U.S. Undersecretary of Education James Kvaal; Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington; Amy Loyd, assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Career Technical and Adult Education; and more. The visit introduced to state and national representatives the ground-breaking work being done there and helped propel the program into the spotlight, as Kvaal named it a national “gold standard” in prison education.

So far, CPI has awarded 45 bachelor’s degrees, which include a major in faith and community leadership and a minor in social work; 76 associate degrees; and 104 certificates. Each year, CPI accepts 25 male inmates from various Michigan state prisons to its program. Those interested in CPI apply, and if accepted, are transferred to the Handlon facility in Ionia to further their education.

This education program, unlike many offered to inmates, is not focused on helping students find jobs or integrate into society after their release. Instead, CPI looks at the time that the person has left ahead of them and seeks to help transform the individual through leadership opportunities like faith-based mentoring, to create a healthy prison community from within.

The program has never been focused on simply preparing prisoners for re-entering society. In fact, CPI Director of Operations Kary Bosma said initially the program required its students to have at least seven years left on their sentence.

Bosma said the program is really “working against decades of the way things have been done,” pushing to change the way that the Michigan Department of Corrections views learning for incarcerated individuals. In many programs, students are only eligible for programming when they are within a certain amount of time to their release date; for example, many are currently targeted at those within two years of release.

“But that means if you have a 20-year sentence, you get nothing for 18 years,” Bosma said. “And then, right before you’re released, you get to learn how to do everything and then go get a job.”

Now, however, things are starting to change.

“If you were to give someone a five-year BA program for those first five years of your 20 years inside, the way you spent the rest of that 20 years would look way different,” Bosma said. “Give people the tools so that when they’re going through the system, they’re not as susceptible to some of the dysfunctions of the system itself.”

Bosma, who is a Calvin alum with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, said that shifting the focus of education from technical to liberal arts has been transformative, as students are empowered to help and serve one another within the prison walls.

“It gives them a sense of vocation, purpose and hope. If you’re serving a life sentence, what were you doing before (to pass) the days?”

But as policies shift, the program is bracing for some big changes in the next year.

“We were never going to set foot in anything to do with re-entry. (But) because of changes politically in the criminal justice system, there’s an increasing number of people being paroled who were serving life sentences,” Bosma said.

For example, Bosma mentioned the 2010 U.S. Supreme Court decision that ruled it was unconstitutional to sentence a juvenile to life in prison without the possibility of parole meant that several hundred Michigan prisoners were suddenly eligible for release. Due to this and other factors, CPI is starting to “dabble” in re-entry, shifting its focus to students who will need help transitioning from CPI to Calvin University’s on-campus learning.

“The program’s academic curriculum was initially designed with the idea of equipping folks to serve within the prison context (with) what skills and abilities and knowledge they need in order to serve well. Now with this gateway of re-entry coming our way, we’re also thinking about opportunities and curriculum that would apply for them, too.”

The specific programs and degrees offered at CPI aren’t offered on Calvin’s main campus, meaning as the program starts including students that are being paroled unexpectedly, it has to change its offerings to transfer them into the university’s main course offerings.

While continuing to provide quality education for its current students, CPI is starting to shift its focus to educate paroled students as well.

“Starting in the 2023-24 academic year, we are restructuring,” Bosma said. “We are adding a second major that all students will get.”

This addition will see CPI students double major in faith and community leadership and human services, taking the current social work minor and enhancing it into a full human services major. Bosma said this new major will help build on ideas the social work minor includes, expanding to include topics like policy and administration of nonprofits and how to understand the political landscape of the community.

Bosma said this new addition will help prepare students to do work in the nonprofit sector and give back to their communities, something that many CPI students express a desire to do.

“Redeeming the fabric of community, that’s really what they want to do,” Bosma said. “Some students are never going to be released from prison, and so their community is the prison context. But increasingly we have folks who’ve been paroled and they’re wondering, ‘Now what can I do out here?’ The human services major will be a better standalone major, so they could maybe drop the faith and community leadership degree (upon parole) and focus on the human services major and complete that while they’re out here.”

In addition, Bosma said the program also is working to form connections across West Michigan and around the state to collaborate with current re-entry organizations and start forming networks of re-entry support. CPI also is looking into providing a liberal arts-focused certificate to prisoners in vocational trades training programs to provide a communications or humanities aspect to their degree.

As the program’s scope continues to widen, Bosma said she and the CPI leadership team are excited to see where the next year takes them.

“We always (said) when the program began, (it felt) like we were building the plane while we were flying it,” she said. “Now it feels like the plane went from like a little bi-plane to a jumbo jet.”