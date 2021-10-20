Calvin receives $15 million donation

Calvin University received its second largest gift in school history.

An anonymous alum donated $15 million to the university for the launch its new School of Health, which will focus on providing nursing, kinesiology, exercise science, speech pathology, and audiology and public health programs.

“Everywhere we see growing demand for quality health sciences education,” Michael Le Roy, president of Calvin University, said. “We are deeply grateful for the vision that prompts this outstanding gift. Not only will it allow us to significantly expand our programs, but it will also create additional pathways for students who feel called to serve in one of the health professions.”

The gift will fund leadership, academic personnel, laboratories and the expansion of undergraduate, graduate programs and training for non-degree seeking students.

Calvin said it will continue to monitor the health care market to identify the need for additional health science programs and begin the search for a new dean. By fall 2022, the university hopes to launch three new master’s degree programs.

“Health covers everything,” said Kevin den Dulk, associate provost of Calvin’s global campus. “If you are looking at the social determinants of health, generating empathy among nurses through training in literature and the arts, preparing for health administration, or teaching basic diagnostic techniques, it is crucial to draw in different disciplinary expertise and think about health for the whole person.”