Calvin to offer new master’s program, begins construction on business school

Calvin University will launch its new Master of Business Administration program in six months.

The news was announced during a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday on an $11.25 million project that includes the construction of a new 15,000-square-foot School of Business building.

The construction cost will also go toward improving the shared spaces in the existing DeVos Communication Center, which will connect to the School of Business. The building will have new offices, classrooms, breakout spaces and large gathering areas.

“With the business school launch, we expect to attract additional highly qualified faculty and students to Calvin,” said Michael Le Roy, president of Calvin University. “The expansion of new programs like the (Master of Business Administration program) promises to increase opportunities for student-faculty research and key community-business partnerships. We eagerly anticipate these things to come and things that we can’t even yet imagine at the beginning of this monumental adventure.”

The project is part of a $22.25 million gift from anonymous donors. The remaining monetary gift will be used to support the new dean of the School of Business and business faculty.

The construction of the building officially will begin in the spring and it is expected to be completed next summer with the goal of opening for the fall 2022 semester.

GMB Architecture & Engineering created the architectural design, and GDK Construction is managing the project.

“The purpose of business is to serve by providing goods and services, meeting human needs and promoting human flourishing,” Le Roy said. “Our goal, and the donor’s intent, is to advance business knowledge and skills on a Christian liberal arts foundation characteristic of Calvin’s mission. This beautiful new space will provide a state-of-the-art environment where our students, faculty, alums and business leaders will be able to collaborate in carrying out this important work.”