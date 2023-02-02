Calvin University freezes tuition fees for 2023-24 school year

Calvin University announced it will not raise tuition for the 2023-24 academic year for all degree-seeking undergraduate and graduate students.

This announcement follows a series of changes for the university geared toward recruiting new students, including new business programs and its first-ever football team.

The Freeze in ’23 will be implemented as follows:

The tuition freeze is available to all degree-seeking students in undergraduate and graduate programs.

It’s available for up to 18 credit hours per semester.

Tuition rate is frozen for fall 2023, spring 2024, and summer 2024.

Current Calvin students and families will see the correct tuition cost listed within their itemized financial aid package in May or June.

It was approved in two stages: for undergraduate students at the fall 2022 meeting of the university’s board of trustees and for graduate students at the board’s meeting in January.

According to a statement by the university, President Wiebe Boer said the announcement is the result of a university-wide commitment to student success.

“This tuition freeze exemplifies how the Calvin community rallies behind our students,” Boer said. “Our students are eager to hone their God-given gifts and skills so they can make the world a better place in every sector and every geography. We’re excited to make them ready to do just that. This tuition freeze will help new students choose Calvin and help our current students return with confidence.”

The freeze is aimed at helping students financially by keeping tuition costs the same over the next year. This is a major initiative for the university, which has seen tuition increases yearly outpacing student enrollment numbers.

Calvin University’s (then Calvin College) 2011-12 school year catalog listed tuition for 12-17 credit hours as $25,340. In 2020, tuition cost $37,600, a 4.16% growth from 2019 and in 2022, tuition was listed at $38,240, a tuition increase rate of around 43.47% over the past decade, according to data from College Tuition Compare (CTC).

Compared to colleges in Michigan, Calvin’s tuition increase rate is higher than Michigan’s average increase rate of 17.40%. Compared to all U.S. colleges, its increase rate is higher than the average increase rate of 19.95%, CTC said.

According to CollegeCalc, the cost of Calvin University tuition is 84% more expensive than the average Michigan tuition of $20,483 for four-year colleges. Tuition at the university ranks 52nd in Michigan among four-year colleges for affordability and is the seventh most expensive four-year college in the state. Price does not vary by residence.

On average, tuition at Michigan colleges and universities is around $8,797 (in-state) and $18,051 (out-of-state).

These tuition hikes coincide with lower enrollment numbers, as the university struggles to maintain its status as a premier Michigan university.

The university’s newspaper reported an eight-year decline in enrollment of first-time college students from 2013 to 2020. The report, based off the university’s day 10 reports, put freshman student enrollment at 1,006 in 2013 and 644 in 2020.

“Calvin’s total enrollment dropped to 3,307 students for the 2020-21 school year, a decrease of 7.3% (263 students) from the previous year, according to annual enrollment census data,” the Calvin University Chimes reported.

In keeping with this, Calvin’s revenue from tuition has also decreased in recent years.

The university’s public June 2021 financial report put its 2020 income from student tuition and fees at $118,942,000 and at $112,623,000 in 2021. Its IRS Form 990 for the fiscal year spanning July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 put Calvin University’s total revenue at $209,548,944 in 2020 and $166,988,840 in 2021, a decrease of over $42.5 million.