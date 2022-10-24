Calvin University launches new program for minority faculty and staff

Calvin University on Monday, Oct. 24, launched a new professional development program designed for underrepresented members of Calvin’s staff and faculty.

The program, Leadership Development Program for Underrepresented Calvin Staff (LDPU), is one of several of the university’s initiatives stemming from its Strategic Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan, a university-wide DEI strategy spanning 2019-25.

This plan aims to strengthen the university’s staff and faculty of color in order to retain those employees and increase diversity among Calvin’s workforce.

According to the Strategic Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan, in the 2018-19 academic year 89% of full-time faculty at the university was white, while 1.6% was Hispanic, 6.5% was Asian American and only 2% was Black, a percentage only up 0.6% since the 1998-99 report. The plan also lists 86% of Calvin’s full-time staff as white in the 2018-19 academic year.

Michelle Loyd-Paige, executive associate to the president for diversity and inclusion, said these numbers, while they have maintained since the 2018-19 report, continue to be low due to staff turnover among minority hires.

“It’s not the same people year-to-year. People leave, more people are hired. So, it’s almost like a revolving door,” Loyd-Paige said. “We are doing the hard work of recruiting people of color, so let’s be just as intentional about developing that candidate.”

LDPU aims to do just that.

This new initiative is a yearlong program administered by Loyd-Paige in collaboration with the university’s office of human resources. According to the university, the program is designed for early- to mid-career faculty and staff of color and intended to increase staff engagement and visibility, as well as increase confidence, knowledge and skills appropriate for current roles and to seek promotions and other leadership opportunities at Calvin.

“Most people of color leave Calvin because someone else has offered them a role, they are not seeing how they can fit in or advance here,” Loyd-Paige said. “This program aims to help people of color see themselves as a leader, not one day or someday, but right now to understand the places of influence they currently have and to prepare them to take on future leadership roles at Calvin if they so desire.”

The LDPU’s inaugural cohort of 10 staff members met for the first time Monday to begin leadership development work that will involve reading, assessment, reflection, writing, mentorship and guided conversation. The cohort group will meet from October to March and have an opportunity to attend a local gathering of the Global Leadership Summit or a Leadercast conference. Participants also will have individual mentors and will work with their mentors to develop their strategic career development plans as well.