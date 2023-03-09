Calvin University names first VP of marketing and communications

A local university selected a West Michigan leader with experience at the YWCA, Grand Rapids Public Schools and Davenport University to the role of vice president of marketing and communications.

A Calvin University search committee selected public relations veteran La’Leatha Spillers as its first vice president of marketing and communications, a role she will assume on April 10.

Spillers currently serves as chief advancement officer for the YWCA West Central Michigan, where she oversees the organization’s fundraising, development, communications and marketing efforts.

“When I saw Calvin make the shift from college to university a few years back, that’s when my senses perked up a bit and I took further notice,” Spillers said in a statement. “What resonated with me from the university’s vision is the desire to equip people to have an expanded global influence. Calvin is a well-respected Christian liberal arts institution, and it’s an honor and humbling opportunity to be part of Calvin for such a time as this.”

Spillers has 20 years of experience in public relations, marketing, communications and fundraising. She graduated from Wilberforce University with a Bachelor of Arts in mass media/communications. She also earned a certificate in nonprofit management from Eastern Michigan University.

Her career began at global advertising agency the Grey Group, where she worked as an account manager. From there, Spillers worked as assistant director of alumni affairs & UNCF relations at Wilberforce University, as a strategic planner at VCU Brandcenter and at Detroit Public Schools for Teach for America. She went on to hold positions of escalating authority at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Detroit, as a youth recruitment and outreach specialist, manager of youth outreach and external engagement and director of marketing and communications.

Spillers most recently cemented her career in West Michigan, spending four years at Bethany Christian Services as senior marketing director and then vice president of marketing, director of development at Grand Rapids Christian Schools, adjunct faculty in communications at Davenport University and most recently chief advancement officer at the YWCA West Central Michigan.

“The depth and breadth of experience that La’Leatha brings to Calvin will elevate the great work happening here,” said Wiebe Boer, president of Calvin University. “What she has shown in her previous experience is the ability to help organizations, both global and local nonprofits, advance their reputation and tell their story better. I have no doubt she will help us do the same here.”