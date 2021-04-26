Calvin University names new provost

Calvin University selected Noah Toly to become its next provost.

He will assume his new position on July 1, replacing Cheryl Brandsen, who will be retiring after serving as provost since 2014. Toly will be formally installed as provost during the university’s fall convocation ceremony in late August.

“We are delighted to welcome Noah to Calvin,” said Calvin President Michael Le Roy, who appointed Toly following the search committee’s recommendation. “He is an accomplished academic, a deeply committed Christian and is enthusiastic about the Calvin community and the reformed faith. His teaching, scholarship and community engagement represent his commitment to seeking understanding and promoting the flourishing of all people, which is what we are aspiring to as well at Calvin — to be a trusted partner.”

Toly has been working at Wheaton College, a Christian educational institution in Illinois, since 2006, where he is the executive director of the Center for Urban Engagement, chair of urban studies and professor of urban studies and politics and international relations.

“I have always admired Calvin,” Toly said. “It is a university that has made room for a flourishing of life and mind across the disciplines. It is known for deep commitments to excellent teaching, outstanding scholarship and fidelity to reformed Christianity.”

Toly was chosen by a 13-member search committee co-chaired by Le Roy and the professor of chemistry and biochemistry, Kumar Sinniah.

“Noah’s breadth of experiences and vision aligns well with Calvin’s pursuit of its goal to be a leading global institution of Christian higher ed and to provide resources and walk alongside people from different Christian and cultural traditions,” Sinniah said.

Toly earned his undergraduate degree in interdisciplinary studies and Spanish from Wheaton, and he received his master’s and doctorate degrees in urban affairs and public policy from the University of Delaware.