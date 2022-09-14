Calvin University to cut ribbon on School of Business building

A local university plans to celebrate the opening of its newest addition.

Calvin University will host a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of its School of Business building from 6 – 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, outside the new building, 1810 E. Beltline Ave. SE.

The grand opening will include tours of the new facility and is open to the public.

“We are delighted to open the School of Business doors to the West Michigan community,” said Jim Ludema, dean of the school. “We see this as a space where business leaders, faculty, students and alumni will gather to explore and collaborate in ways that inspire innovation and ethical business practices. Its state-of-the-art technology and building design will enable us to further advance our position as a global leader in Christian business education.”

The new business school was established in 2021 and welcomed its first class of students this fall semester.

The 15,000-square-foot building features a live NYSE stock ticker, a two-story video screen, technology-enabled breakout rooms and private study carrels.

With the new school, Calvin University added new academic program offerings at graduate and undergraduate levels, as well as a new startup incubator, the Calvin Startup Garage. The university’s portfolio of undergraduate options now includes operations and supply chain management, marketing, accounting, financial planning, finance, human resource management and entrepreneurship. Additionally, the university now offers a Master of Accounting degree, and, as of 2021, a Master of Business Administration degree.