College students to compete in project management competition

Teams of students from Cornerstone, Ferris State and Michigan Technological universities will compete in the 10th annual THEProject program presented by the Western Michigan Project Management Institute.

WMPMI is hosting the event from 5-7 p.m., Monday, April 12.

The collegiate competition requires teams to develop and present a project management plan that addresses a specific reality-based scenario. This year’s virtual event will task small teams with crafting a university’s response to conditions similar to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teams will be paired with a Project Management Professional-certified adviser who will provide guidance and help students create a project management plan using industry-standard processes.

The presentations will be scored on the team’s use of formal project management techniques, caliber of the solution and quality of the written project plan, with cash prizes awarded to several of the top-scoring teams.

WMPMI is offering complimentary registration to this virtual event and award ceremony. For more information about THEProject, visit wmpmi.org/the-project-collegiate-competition or email THEProject@wmpmi.org.