Community college narrows presidential search

In the search to replace former president Bill Pink, Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) has finalized three candidates from Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Utah.

The finalists, Stuart Blacklaw, Tim Casper and Charles Lepper, are scheduled to meet with Grand Rapids residents in a community forum and will be interviewed individually with the college’s board of trustees.

“I’m impressed by the quality of the candidates, all with careers supporting students and their communities,” said Board of Trustees Chair David Koetje. “We are looking forward to getting to know them better, hearing their vision for leading GRCC into the future.”

Blacklaw, provost and executive vice president of the Community College of Allegheny County in Pittsburgh, was a GRCC administrator, serving as assistant dean at the college’s School of Liberal Arts and Sciences during the 2001-02 academic year.

He has been in his current role in Allegheny County since 2015.

Blacklaw previously served as provost and vice president for instruction and student development at Yavapai College in Prescott, Arizona; as vice president for instruction at Washtenaw Community College in Ann Arbor; and as the dean of curriculum and program development at Monroe Community College in Rochester, New York.

Blacklaw has a bachelor’s degree from Olivet College, a master’s degree from the University of Michigan and a doctorate from Capella University.

Casper, currently vice president for student affairs and institutional effectiveness at Madison Area Technical College in Madison, Wisconsin, is leading a college-wide effort to improve student course success by providing faculty with student engagement best practices in the classroom. He has been with the college since 2011.

Prior to Madison College, Casper served as the deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. He was a senior adviser to Wisconsin Gov. Jim Doyle.

In addition to his work with the Department of Revenue, Casper also held positions at the Wisconsin Department of Health and Family Services, the Wisconsin Legislature and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, a master’s degree from University of Wisconsin-Madison and a doctorate from Edgewood College.

Lepper is the vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at Salt Lake Community College in Salt Lake City. He’s been in the role since 2015 and provides strategic leadership and day-to-day operations for student affairs and enrollment management functions at all 10 of the college’s campuses.

Lepper previously was the vice president for student affairs at Tidewater Community College in Norfolk, Virginia and also held leadership roles at Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana in Indianapolis between 2004-13.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Ball State University, a master’s degree from Grand Valley State University and a doctorate from Indiana State University.

Blacklaw is scheduled to be on campus on Oct. 18, with Lepper on Oct. 19 and Casper on Oct. 24.

Each candidate is scheduled for time to attend a community forum from 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m., and then be interviewed by the board of trustees between 3:45-5:15 p.m. All sessions are planned to take place in the auditorium of the Wisner-Bottrall Applied Technology Center and the public is welcome to attend.

GRCC is currently led by President Emeritus Juan Olivarez following the departure of Bill Pink, who became president of Ferris State University in July. Trustees hope to have a new president in place by Jan. 1.