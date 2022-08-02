Community college professor receives national award

A nationwide medical technologies company recognized a Grand Rapids Community College professor for her professional and community work.

Linda Witte, program director and manager for Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) Workforce Training’s health programs, recently received the Pride of the Profession award from national certification agency American Medical Technologists (AMT) during the organization’s 2022 annual meeting.

“Linda is a wonderful leader and ambassador for GRCC and our health care programs,” said John Van Elst, interim executive director of GRCC Workforce Training. “It’s nice to see her recognized for her hard work, connecting students with in-demand skills for rewarding careers in fields that are constantly evolving.”

Witte manages the medical assistant, certified nursing assistant, pharmacy technician and phlebotomy skills programs. She also works with the surgical technologist and anesthesia technologist programs and is developing a direct support professional program.

“I meet with employers to find out their hiring needs and put together short-term training programs to fill their needs,” Witte said about her work with the college. “Secondly, I oversee the best group of trainers who have a big heart for students. Thirdly, I work with potential and current students – from wanting to know more about health careers to encouraging their success once they are in our programs to celebrating with them once they’ve successfully completed the program. I ensure that our curriculum teaches students what the profession needs them to know, and I arrange for the students’ clinical placements.”

Witte has a bachelor’s degree in psychology, with a minor in social work, from Calvin University and a master’s in public administration from Grand Valley State University.

AMT is a nonprofit association of allied health professionals. In addition to certification, the association provides members ongoing support to maintain skills, learn and grow in their chosen professions and sustain quality in the workplace.