Community college remembers founding trustee

A Grand Rapids Community College trustee who served the institution since 1991 died this week.

Janice Maggini, a founding member of Grand Rapids Community College’s (GRCC) board of trustees, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, after a long illness. She was 85.

Maggini was remembered by the college as a passionate, lifelong educator who played a key role in GRCC’s leadership.

“Jan was a wonderful person who for decades had a tremendous impact on GRCC and its students,” GRCC Interim President Juan Olivarez said. “She was a leader in policy governance to help the college run effectively. She always kept the focus on our students, tirelessly advocating for them and making sure that all students, credit and non-credit, had access to the same support and benefits.”

Maggini’s education started at GRCC, then Grand Rapids Junior College, where she graduated in 1956.

“My passion for education began here in the fall of 1954,” Maggini said about her time as a GRJC student. “GRCC has been a fortress in the face of adversity throughout its history, a haven for quality learning for me and countless students for generations.”

She went on to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Michigan State University.

Throughout her education career, Maggini remained committed to GRCC. She served on the board of trustees from 1991-2011, and was named board chair in 2003. She also served on the GRCC Foundation board of directors from 2011-18. She was a trustee-director to the Michigan Community College Association and was elected chair of its executive council in 2003.

“Jan’s leadership was rooted in an understanding of the challenges faced by so many of our students, and what the college and the community could do to support them,” said Kathryn Mullins, vice president of college advancement and executive director of the GRCC Foundation. “She continued to support them after her time with the trustees through the foundation and a scholarship her family established.”

The scholarship fund established by Maggini, her husband, Frank, and their family is in memory of Erma “Grandma O” Ostapowicz. It is awarded to women who have faced adversity and are enrolled at GRCC part time.