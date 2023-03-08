Community college to offer business leadership development training

A new workforce training program coming to West Michigan will provide small and mid-sized organizations with essential leadership training.

The Preparation for Leadership program is scheduled to launch April 27 at Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC), providing local employees of smaller businesses with the skills they need to be leaders in the workplace.

The program, offered by GRCC’s Workforce Training, is a new program requested by West Michigan businesses to provide required training to potential or newly promoted leaders at organizations that may be unable to offer detailed leadership development training.

“This leadership training goes beyond the typical ‘leadership 101’”, said John Van Elst, interim executive director of GRCC Workforce Training. “It is built to address the skills and responsibilities new supervisors will face.”

The training will be offered as a nine-hour course over three days, designed to challenge students with in-person discussions on the responsibilities they will face as supervisors or leaders. Students will utilize an interactive curriculum and practice scenarios in the classroom to learn how to apply their skills in real time.

“This training addresses common hurdles for many new leaders such as gaining credibility from others,” said Thomas Hecksel, who will teach the program. “Responsibility checklists are used to give a clear picture of the elements involved in being a leader.”

Training includes a personality test to improve understanding of participants’ leadership traits, styles and preferences. This will help them recognize how to best deal with others who may have different traits.

Classes run Thursday mornings beginning April 27 and will be held at the GRCC Tassell MTEC.