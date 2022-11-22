Community college votes on new president

Grand Rapids Community College came to a unanimous agreement in its presidential search.

Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) on Monday, Nov. 21, selected Charles Lepper, vice president of student affairs and enrollment management at Salt Lake Community College, to become its 11th president.

GRCC trustees voted to tap Lepper, one of two finalists in the presidential hunt to succeed Bill Pink. The vote allows the college to approach Lepper about a potential contract.

According to board chair David Koetje, trustees were impressed by Lepper’s leadership experience at community colleges and universities.

“Lepper has the skills and the passion for education needed to lead GRCC into the future,” Koetje said. “He will arrive at the college in a good place and stand on a strong foundation built by Pink and his predecessors. I am excited to see where he will take us in the years to come.”

Lepper has been in his role at Salt Lake Community College since 2015. He provides strategic leadership and runs day-to-day operations for student affairs and enrollment management functions at the college’s campus.

The system serves more than 60,000 students annually and uses a centralized administration structure to serve all campuses and their communities.

He also provides ongoing college-wide strategic leadership for the division of student affairs, comprising approximately 650 full- and part-time employees with an annual divisional operating budget of about $30 million.

Previously, Lepper served as vice president of student affairs at Tidewater Community College in Norfolk, Virginia, and held a series of leadership roles including director of faculty development and associate dean of student affairs at Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana between 2004-13.

Lepper holds a bachelor’s degree from Ball State University, a master’s degree from Grand Valley State University, and a doctorate from Indiana State University. He also earned a certificate of completion from Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education and Institute for Education Management.

During the search, GRCC President Emeritus Juan Olivarez continued to serve as interim president since Pink stepped away from the role in July of this year.