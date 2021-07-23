Cornerstone’s nursing program receives approval

Cornerstone University can now offer a Bachelor of Science in nursing program to students after it was approved by the Higher Learning Commission and the Michigan Board of Nursing.

“The approval of the new Bachelor of Science in nursing program by HLC is something that we highly value and are committed to here at Cornerstone,” said Dr. Maria McCormick, chair of the nursing division. “The research is clear that adherence to accreditation guidelines indicates the high-quality nature of an educational program, ensuring that the curriculum delivered addresses health care gaps, promotes continuous learning and research and, ultimately, results in health care providers that are prepared to positively impact health care delivery.”

The program will admit students and matriculate graduates who are eligible for the National Council Licensure Examination, which will allow them to become a registered nurse if they pass the exam.

During the program, students will be able to learn from faculty who have outpatient and inpatient nursing experience. Students also will receive hands-on training by interacting with hospital-grade equipment and responsive artificial intelligence mannequins.

Cornerstone is partnering with local health care facilities such as Spectrum Health Medical Group, Mercy Health and Metro Health so its nursing students can complete their required clinicals.

“Health care-associated accreditation has been shown to increase positive patient outcomes, improve quality and safety of health care delivery, and promote the advancement of health care research and development globally,” McCormick said. “Because of our commitment to accreditation standards, our students will be able to be active, influential members of the health care community.”

Cornerstone also is in the process of obtaining its CCNE Accreditation for the Bachelor of Science in nursing program, which is anticipated in spring 2025.