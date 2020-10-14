Davenport earns $650K grant for computer science students

Davenport University was awarded a new S-STEM grant for $647,527 from the National Science Foundation to recruit, retain, graduate and prepare 20 low-income and academically talented students to earn a Bachelor of Science in computer information systems or computer science.

For the next five years, 12 freshmen will receive scholarship support for four years and eight junior transfers will receive scholarship support for two years.

S-STEM scholars will receive an average of $7,000 annually, but it will not exceed their unmet needs. The students must enroll full time, maintain a 3.2 GPA or higher and show continued financial need based on FAFSA calculations.

“Davenport University is committed to educating students in areas of our workforce with the highest growth potential, leading students not only to a degree but to a prosperous career,” said Richard J. Pappas, president of Davenport University. “These scholarships will help low-income, academically talented students achieve their goal to work in computer science and computer information systems, two rapidly growing areas of our workforce.”

The funds will go toward students’ two- or four-year tuition costs for a total savings of between $14,000 and $28,000, respectively. Based on a cohort model, Davenport’s STEM students will be offered flexible courses and mentorship by faculty, peers and local professionals, and they, in turn, will mentor high school scholars.

“We’re fortunate to once again be chosen by the National Science Foundation for this honor,” Pappas said. “Institutions are selected based on a demonstrated commitment to curricular and co-curricular activities that support recruitment, retention, student success, academic/career pathways and graduation in STEM fields. We pride ourselves on offering holistic programs that meet the needs of our students at every level.”

Students can apply for the 2020-21 school year by visiting davenport.edu/system. The deadline is Monday.