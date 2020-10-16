Davenport launches short courses for business

Davenport University’s Institute for Professional Excellence (IPEx) in Grand Rapids is offering individuals the opportunity to improve their business skills.

The university has launched a series of virtual short courses that are specific to business management, leadership, communications, and cultural intelligence and inclusion. Each course is 90 minutes long and costs $35.

“Our mission is to be a resource for business professionals as our economy rebuilds,” said Daniel Rundhaug, executive director for IPEx. “COVID-19 has thrust us into an all-new business environment and many individuals are exploring new paths. Short, virtual courses are an economical and flexible way to build toward a new career.”

COVID-19 has left many jobless. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in September was 7.9% nationally. That is a far cry from April and May when unemployment climbed to 14.7% and 13.3%, respectively. The lowest unemployment rate in the nation was in February when it was at 3.5%

The unemployment rate in Michigan for September has not been released yet, but the unemployment rate remained the same in July and August at 8.7%. Likewise, Michigan suffered its highest unemployment rate in April and May at 24% and 21.3%, respectively. The state also saw its lowest unemployment rate in February when it was 3.6%.

The peak of the unemployment rate in Michigan was when only essential workers were allowed to work. Now, individuals are slowly finding new jobs or returning to their former employers. Many also are seeking new career paths.

However, for those who are still laid off or furloughed, Davenport University has extended the eligibility for its Launch Scholarship that offers up to $8,000 for up to 30 credits for up to four years to individuals who have been unemployed, laid off or furloughed after March 1 because of COVID-19.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 11 and the scholarship program is designed for individuals who want to earn a graduate degree, finish a bachelor’s degree or take additional professional development courses during the spring, summer or fall 2021 semesters.

“Our economy continues to be impacted by the pandemic with many individuals losing their jobs,” Dr. Richard J. Pappas, Davenport University president, said in September. “Davenport is in a position to offer support and skills during this time of transition. We stand ready to provide degree programs, professional development and career services to help those unemployed at this time quickly take the next step in their education and career.”