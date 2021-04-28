Davenport offers career builder course to those impacted by COVID-19

Davenport University is offering a free online course to individuals who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seven-week course is called Communications 120 – Presentation Techniques and is designed to help individuals improve their presentation skills, build their résumés, enhance their LinkedIn profiles and earn three college credits.

“Davenport is proud to once again be able to offer this opportunity,” said Dr. Richard J. Pappas, president of Davenport University. “Helping our fellow Michiganders aligns with our mission as a university to help individuals gain the knowledge and skills that will lead them to a successful career.”

The interdisciplinary course will be offered using free digital education resources and presentations from multiple university departments. Prospective students also will have the opportunity to work with Davenport’s Career Services department, which will offer personalized coaching on how to navigate interviews and more.

“We have found this program to be a great success in the past year,” said Brian Miller, dean of global campus and academic systems at Davenport University. “The program teaches valuable communication skills and applies them directly to the unique needs of those in Michigan’s workforce who have been impacted by the pandemic.”

Students who are eligible for the course must have been working full time and have been laid off or furloughed after March 1, 2020. Students who were affected but are now employed are still eligible for the free class.

Davenport is now accepting applications. The course will begin May 10.

For more information, call Davenport University at 1 (800) 686-1600 or visit Davenport’s website.