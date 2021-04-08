Davenport offers new certificates

Davenport University is offering a new credential called a Stackable Certificate.

The university is offering Stackable Certificates in business, technology and health. The certification can lead to an eventual associate, bachelor’s or master’s degree in the same field of study.

“Stackable certificates provide another path to a degree — with immediate skilled employment opportunities,” said Richard J. Pappas, Davenport University president. “The additional skills and knowledge gained gives students an advantage over other applicants and provides a pathway for additional training funded either by the student or their employer.”

In addition to Stackable Certificates, Davenport offers post-baccalaureate, graduate certificates, post-graduate certificates and general certificates.

“Many students aren’t able to stop working to pursue their degree,” said David Lawrence, vice president of admissions and strategic partnerships. “Our Stackable Certificate program allows students to achieve an immediate resume boost to further their career while also planning for the future by pursuing their education goals.

“And, individuals looking to change career paths and explore new interests can do so, achieving certifications to move into a new field of work quickly, an ever-popular option in today’s changing environment.”