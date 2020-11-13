Davenport to offer scholarships to employees of veteran-friendly businesses

Davenport University partnered with the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency to offer four-year scholarships to employees of nearly 400 veteran-friendly certified businesses and agencies in Michigan.

“This new partnership helps remove barriers so veterans can continue their education, and we’re honored to help employees of these veteran-friendly businesses pursue their academic dreams, as well,” said Dr. Richard J. Pappas, president of Davenport University. “By offering these scholarships in partnership with the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, we’re able to help people currently in the workforce complete their bachelor’s or master’s degree or pursue professional training to enhance their skills or gain industry-recognized certifications.”

Davenport University is a gold-level veteran-friendly school (VFS). The Michigan Veteran Affairs Agency awards this designation based on an academic institution’s commitment to supporting the needs of veterans and military-connected students.

The type of scholarships offered to employees differ. They are based on employers’ gold-, silver- and bronze-level status as veteran-friendly employers (VFE). The VFE program recognizes employers who are committed to veteran talent attraction, training and retention practices.

Employees of gold-level businesses receive a custom offering that includes all silver-level offerings plus additional benefits.

Employees of silver-level employers are eligible for up to $4,500 toward tuition.

Employees of bronze-level employers are eligible for a scholarship for up to $2,500 toward tuition for most undergraduate and graduate degree programs.

Each scholarship is renewable and applies to 22 credits per year for four years. VFEs collectively employ more than 30,000 of Michigan’s 552,000 veterans. Employees of VFEs do not have to be veterans to participate.

In addition to the scholarships, employees will be offered veteran-specific career services, an active student veteran organization, an on-campus veteran coordinator, peer support and mentoring programs and other veteran-specific benefits.

“This opportunity is also a great example of how our veteran-friendly schools and veteran-friendly employers can come together to enhance the lives of Michigan workers,” said Zaneta Adams, Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency director. “This scholarship initiative — the first of its kind in Michigan — should have a significant impact in helping veterans and nonveterans alike further their educational and professional training goals.”

Gold-level employers include General Motors, DTE Energy, Comerica Bank, Consumers Energy, MDOT, Michigan State Police, Quicken Loans and others.

Silver-level employers include Beaumont Health, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, GE, Ford Motor Company, Denso and others.

Bronze-level employers include Detroit Zoological Society, city of Lansing, Bell Tire, Bell’s Brewery and more.

A complete list of gold-, silver- and bronze-level employers can be found at michiganveterans.com.

For more information or to apply for the Veteran-Friendly Certified Employer Scholarship, go to davenport.edu/mvaa or contact Jason Bos in admissions at Jason.Bos@davenport.edu or (616) 742-2075.