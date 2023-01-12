Davenport University and Pine Rest form education partnership

Two West Michigan entities are working together to support the next generation of mental health caregivers.

Davenport University and Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services are collaborating to tackle West Michigan’s nurse shortage, providing up to $40,000 in tuition assistance for each Davenport student accepted to Pine Rest’s Academy for Nursing Students.

The two institutions will provide students up to $10,000 in tuition assistance each semester and up to $40,000 total. In return for the aid, scholarship recipients will agree to work at Pine Rest throughout nursing school and for two years after being licensed by the state of Michigan.

This scholarship provides Davenport students with financial assistance as well as the opportunity to work in psychiatric mental care while securing their degree, experience that will serve them well as they advance in their careers.

“At Davenport, we strive to develop degree programs that directly meet employment needs within our state,” said Amy Stahley, associate dean for Davenport’s College of Health Professions. “In this case, it was determined that the best way to address Michigan’s psychiatric nursing shortage was through collaboration. Pine Rest is a world-class organization and we’re proud to offer our students not only scholarship dollars but real-world work experience helping those in need.

The program is designed to help remove cost and accessibility barriers for students looking to join the mental health field, as well as those already in the workforce who are facing challenges to continue their education.

“We hope that many of our current employees who have thought about returning to school will take this opportunity seriously and earn the education they want,” said Gretchen Johnson, chief nurse executive at Pine Rest. “By adding more nurses to the workforce, this ensures that care will continue to be provided, and the next generation of nurses will carry us all forward.

“Pine Rest is partnering with Davenport because we want excellent nurses working and caring for our patients. We believe in Davenport’s program; we know they graduate excellent nurses.”