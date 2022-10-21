Davenport University hires executive director of Latino program

Davenport University Thursday, Oct. 20, named Carlos Sanchez executive director of its new Latino program.

The university said it hired Sanchez to help recruit and retain Latino students, a response to the growing Latino population in West Michigan. Sanchez’s work will be part of the university’s Vision 2025 plan, a strategic effort to advance diversity across campus.

“Our Vision 2025 priorities strongly emphasize our commitment to better serve the Latino community,” said Richard Pappas, president of Davenport University. “Carlos is the perfect candidate to help lead this work for us by building relationships across the state that will broaden opportunities and align support for the Latino community, one of the nation’s fastest-growing and most underrepresented populations in higher education.”

Sanchez, a Davenport alum himself, joins the team from Ferris State University, where he developed two Latino-centered programs from conception — LEADeres, the only Latino-centric leadership program in West Michigan, and Emprende, a Latino-focused entrepreneurship program.

He spent 10 years as director of Latino business and economic development at Ferris and was responsible for recruiting participants for both programs throughout Grand Rapids and the lakeshore.

“I’m proud to be able to play such a pivotal role in creating new and stronger opportunities for the Latino community,” Sanchez said. “I am a proud alum of Davenport University, and I am thrilled to be able to be part of their mission to transform students’ lives by helping them earn a quality education and successful careers.”

Sanchez received a Bachelor of Arts degree in international business from Davenport University and a Master of Arts in design from Kendall College of Arts and Design.

In 2015, he was appointed by then-Gov. Rick Snyder to the Hispanic/Latino Commission of Michigan and chaired the Lideramos Board, the National Association of Latino Leadership Programs.

Sanchez also served as interim executive director of the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan and as executive director of the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Grand Rapids. While there, he launched the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation and initiated the Hispanic Chamber Gala.

He currently is a board and committee member for the Economic Club of Grand Rapids and a board member and diversity, inclusion and global committee chair for the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids.