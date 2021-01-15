Davenport University names dean of business, technology colleges

Davenport University announced Dr. Amy Mansfield as the dean of the Donald W. Maine College of Business and the College of Technology.

She will be responsible for leading the university’s business and technology programs, including degrees such as accounting, marketing, computer science and cyber defense.

“Dr. Mansfield is a proven leader in higher education,” said Dr. Richard J. Pappas, president of Davenport University. “She’ll be instrumental in helping Davenport University grow and develop our business and technology programs to meet the needs of our future economy while also helping our students earn successful careers.”

Prior to joining Davenport, Mansfield worked at Grand Rapids Community College for 20 years. During her tenure, she helped GRCC to earn nearly $20 million in grants as she led the development of programs such as:

Creating the nation’s first medical assisting apprenticeship program

Establishing a Google IT and community college partnership with the Jobs for the Future Foundation

Creating an exclusive partnership with Meijer to offer its associates a certificate in retail management

Mansfield is a member of the board of Goodwill of Grand Rapids, Boys and Girls Club of Grand Rapids, and the Michigan American Council on Education.

She earned her doctorate and master’s in educational leadership from Western Michigan University and earned her bachelor’s degree in business education from Ferris State University.