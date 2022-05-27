Davenport University to renovate Warren and Detroit campuses

A Grand Rapids-based university is revamping two eastern Michigan campuses.

Davenport University recently announced renovations coming to its Warren and downtown Detroit campuses in an effort to enhance in-person learning experiences.

Renovations on the Warren campus, at 27650 Dequindre Road, will begin in June and are projected to be completed by fall. Grand Rapids-based Integrated Architecture developed the design for the renovations.

The Warren campus will be constructing two new science labs, two new computer labs, two nursing labs, additional classrooms, and renovations to faculty and staff offices. The campus also will feature collaborative spaces, student-controlled meeting rooms and upgraded Wi-Fi services.

Once completed, the renovations will bring the campus to approximately 27,000 square feet.

“Our Warren campus offers a wide variety of degree options, including nursing, business and urban education to both full- and part-time students, many of whom are already in the workforce,” said Richard Pappas, president of Davenport University. “These renovations are designed to cater to each program’s unique student needs and improve the overall campus experience.”

Following heavy flooding in November, Davenport’s Detroit campus has been operating out of New Center One, at 3031 W. Grand Blvd. The refurbished campus is expected to open in July. The campus will offer new classes spanning business, technology, health and urban education.

Detroit-based Sachse Construction is the general contractor for both projects.

In addition to in-person classes, both campuses will continue to offer blended, on-demand, and live-streamed courses to accommodate students of all learning styles and interests.