Education focus turns to workforce development

To boost the talent pipeline in 2023, West Michigan colleges are leveling up their offerings to help attract, retain and prepare students for entering the state’s workforce.

Some of the most pressing needs area colleges and universities have identified as they head into 2023 include:

Expanded mental health programs, both for students on campus and as additional degree offerings to prepare students to tackle the pressing need for behavioral health professionals in the workforce

Increased financial support for students who cannot afford college tuition

Support for non-traditional students seeking degrees

Preparing students to enter the workforce in areas like health care that are facing a dearth of talent

At Davenport University, President Richard Pappas said the school is meeting these challenges head-on.

Right now, this involves adding new mental health degree programs and the expansion and continuation of the university’s “flex” format classes, which allow students to choose how they attend classes from day to day.

Flex, which launched in November 2022, is part of a new, four-format capability called “Online+” that allows students to access class via on-demand online classes, live-streamed class offerings, a blend of in-person or virtual classes, and flex.

“We anticipate this new program to positively impact long-term retention,” said Brian Kowalczk, associate dean for the Davenport College of Technology. “Students no longer need to drop a course if their situation changes. Instead, they can change the way they attend their classes.”

Although Davenport was offering online class options long before the pandemic in 2020 changed learning needs, the university has since adapted to accommodate the growing demand for flexible class offerings. According to a statement by the university, nearly 98% of all Davenport students now take at least one online class. To help accommodate those students, many of whom have families, jobs and personal commitments that make traditional classroom learning a difficulty, Davenport is continuing to increase its flexible online offerings in 2023.

Flexible classes are just one way the university is preparing to meet the demands of learning in 2023.

Pappas also said Davenport will expand its urban education program in 2023, offering an undergraduate degree in urban education in addition to the current master’s degree. Casa Latina, a Latinx-focused program providing dual-language degrees, also will expand in 2023, preparing for its fall 2024 launch, while Davenport’s peer-mentoring program for first-generation students will continue to evolve, helping all students get the support they need to complete their degrees.

In 2023, Davenport also is expanding its mental health support for students on campus while adding two new degrees to help students meet the growing need for mental health professionals. This coming fall, the university is adding a Master of Science in Nursing, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner concentration and a Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling.

In an effort to make education more accessible to students, Grand Rapids Community College’s (GRCC) communications director, David Murray, said the college will be introducing two new financial aid initiatives in 2023.

The Michigan Achievement Scholarship and additional resources for students attending GRCC through Michigan Reconnect will be added in 2023.

“The new Michigan Achievement Scholarship could provide future GRCC students with $2,750 a year to help cover the cost of tuition, helping to remove financial barriers to getting a life-changing college education,” Murray said. “The new scholarships are available to high school students graduating in 2023.”

To be eligible, students must complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid form.

“Community colleges are proudly an affordable, accessible option for students looking for a quality education. But so many high school grads continue to face financial obstacles,” GRCC Interim President Juan Olivarez said. “The new Michigan Achievement Scholarship can make a college dream a reality, covering most of the cost of a full year at a community college. That’s great for students, and also strengthens our greater community and state.”

At Calvin University, the new School of Health established in 2021 is expanding into the university’s North Hall.

The renovation to North Hall, where most of the School of Health will be located, is beginning immediately, with the speech pathology and audiology offices and clinic moving into the space by Calvin’s 2023 spring break. Over the next two years, other phases of the plan call for renovated classrooms, more simulation labs, an expanded exercise science lab, a new cadaver lab, other new lab spaces, and a newly constructed grand entrance and atrium space, helping Calvin create a well-rounded space for tomorrow’s health care professionals to learn.

At the same time, the Calvin Prison Initiative is preparing for a year of big changes, as the education program prepares to add a new degree and programs to shift its focus to re-entry programs. The unique program, which offers bachelor’s, associate and certificates to incarcerated people, is expanding in response to changing policies that see many students now needing workforce development support as they prepare to enter the workplace.