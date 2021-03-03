Ferris State introduces tuition aid program

Students who enroll at Ferris State University for the fall semester may qualify for its new Launch assistance program, which will pay tuition in full for high-performing students.

The program is designed to help freshmen or first-time college students with high financial need. Students must attend the Big Rapids campus.

Melanie Mulder, coordinator of Ferris’ Financial Aid Office, said the Launch program is available for students who have a 3.0 grade-point average or higher and an expected family contribution of zero, as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

“We have a grid that makes a specific calculation for each student as it takes their Pell Grant award into consideration and the support the university also offers through the Woodbridge N. Ferris scholarship,” she said.

The resources for the Launch program will come from the Ferris Merit Grant.

“When Launch recipients receive billing from the university that benefit would be described as a Ferris Merit Grant,” Mulder said. “We expect this program will be most helpful to those students whose academic achievement is desirable to us, as we offer these resources to assure that their tuition costs are met through this program and other contributions.”

The program should also serve students who are seeking their first Associate of Applied Science or Bachelor of Science degree. This is with full consideration of all grants, scholarships, tuition waivers and other financial assistance students have received.

“The university and our office are glad to be making this level of assurance available so that incoming students who qualify know their tuition needs will be met,” Mulder said.