Ferris State to offer social justice degree

Ferris State University will be offering a Bachelor of Science in social justice program beginning in the 2021 fall semester.

The university’s College of Arts, Sciences and Education will work in tandem with its College of Business and College of Health Professions to provide the degree program.

“Our social justice degree is very consistent with the mission, vision and values of Ferris,” said Bobby Fleischman, provost and vice president of academic affairs. “This will be an interdisciplinary program with a curriculum well-rooted in history, providing students the opportunity to examine movements that have brought significant impact to society. The timing of this program’s inauguration is good, as it will allow students to connect what they have learned to their society and become agents of change.”

The program will examine the social differences within society and the causes and consequences of social justice and inequality, which Fleischman said should provide graduates valuable insights they can apply to a variety of career paths.

“They can serve as health advocates and administrators with nonprofit organizations,” Fleischman said. “Our social justice graduates will be important members of law firms and criminal justice programming, along with government and educational institutions. We will enter this program with great anticipation of the opportunities that will come for these students and the impact they can have as agents of change in our society.”