Gotion EV battery plant near Big Rapids needs 2,350 workers. Ferris State plans to train them.

Ferris State University is working to roll out an accelerated electric vehicle battery manufacturing training program to build a pipeline of workers for a planned $2.4 billion battery plant in the Big Rapids area.

The university has been credited as a major factor in Gotion Inc.’s decision to build a battery component factory in the region, and it is tasked with serving as the primary job training institution for it, said Bill Pink, president of Ferris State.

“If they indeed are coming to Big Rapids, they will be a major employer here in our region, and the university has to be responsive to that,” Pink told Crain’s. “We’re looking at certificate work that in turn may stack into associate degrees, or just around the training perspective.”

