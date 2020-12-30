Gov. Whitmer appoints alumnae to GVSU board of trustees

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed attorneys and Grand Valley State University alumnae Noreen K. Myers and Mikyia S. Aaron to fill two GVSU board of trustees seats.

Their appointments were based on the advice and consent of the Michigan Senate. Myers and Aaron each will serve an eight-year term, which will begin Friday.

Myers will be serving as a GVSU trustee for the second time; former Gov. Jennifer Granholm first appointed her in 2005. Myers, who will be replacing Mary Kramer, graduated from GVSU in 1972 and earned her Juris Doctor degree from WMU Thomas Cooley Law School. She is an attorney at Noreen K. Myers PLC, a private firm in East Grand Rapids.

“As the first alumna to serve on the GVSU board and the first alum to chair the board, I’m grateful to have the opportunity to once again serve this remarkable institution,” Myers said. “GVSU President Philomena Mantella has appropriately characterized the university as ‘… an institution confident of what it is and not struggling with what it wants to be.’ I share her opinion, and it is with confidence that I look forward to working with an outstanding group of board colleagues, educators and administrators to effectively impact and enhance Grand Valley’s outstanding ability to deliver a high-quality liberal arts education.”

Aaron, who will be replacing John Russell, is the general counsel external business affairs director at Laborers’ Local Union 1191 in Detroit.

“I am most looking forward to being a part of the university at a time when changes need to be made because of the state of the world,” she said. “I’m excited to be part of that change. I want to be helpful to students in the digital era when higher education is changing and GVSU is leading.”