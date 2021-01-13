Grand Rapids Board of Education approves new officers

Grand Rapids Board of Education 1 of 4

The Grand Rapids Board of Education approved the 2021 board officers at their annual organizational meeting earlier this month.

They are Jen Schottke, president; Kimberley Williams, vice president; Rev. John Matias, treasurer; and Katherine Downes-Lewis, secretary.

They will serve four-year terms.

Schottke, who has been a member of the Grand Rapids Board of Education since 2017, will be responsible for leading the board and chairing the board meetings.

As the vice president, Williams’ role is to fill in for the president if and when she is not present and also lead the superintendent evaluation. Williams has been a member of the Grand Rapids Board of Education since 2019.

Matias will chair the finance committee and oversee finances for Grand Rapids Public Schools. He has been serving since 2013.

Downes-Lewis has been serving on the Grand Rapids Board of Education since 2017. As secretary, she is responsible for the meeting minutes during the Grand Rapids Board of Education assembly.

The Grand Rapids Board of Education is made up of nine members including the new officers.