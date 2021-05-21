Grand Rapids Community College trustee resigns, citing health

Grand Rapids Community College trustee Kathy Crosby is stepping down from her position on the school’s board of trustees to focus on her health.

Her resignation was effective Friday. The GRCC board of trustees will have 30 days to fill her seat and complete her remaining term, which ends Dec. 31, 2024.

“My decision to serve was not lightly made, and it is therefore hard to step away from,” Crosby wrote in a letter to board chairperson David Koetje, shared at Monday’s meeting. “However, life and health situations change. Often, they can be unpredictable. In this case, those changes have pushed me to reprioritize time. Going forward, it must belong to my family.”

She was elected as a trustee in 2018. Crosby assumed her role on Jan. 1, 2019, and has been serving as the board’s vice chair. Trustee Kenyatta Brame will now serve as the board’s vice chair and trustee Sheryl Siegel will replace Brame as treasurer.

“For decades, this board has had seven individuals sitting around its table. Very few of those trustees have matched the richness of your experience, the depth of your perspective and the personal charm that you have blessed us within these few years that you have been with us,” Koetje said of Crosby.

Brame said Crosby has been a tremendous asset to the college and the board with her background in business and nonprofit organizations, as well as her great knowledge of the community.

“When Kathy and I ran for this position, I was awed that she knew everybody in the city and even more awed that she’s beloved by everybody in the city,” Siegel said.

Before being elected to the GRCC board of trustees, Crosby retired after serving as the CEO Emeritus of Goodwill Industries of Greater Grand Rapids. She began working at the Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit in 1980. The nonprofit organization focuses on job training and offers employment placement services and programs to individuals.

Under her leadership, Goodwill Industries of Greater Grand Rapids received the Visionary in Diversity and Inclusion award in March 2015 from the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce. In 2013, she received Goodwill Industries International’s P.J. Trevethan Award, which is presented annually to one Goodwill Industries CEO for outstanding contribution to the training of Goodwill Industries personnel.

Crosby has served on numerous community organization boards, including as chairs of the boards of directors of the Economic Club of Grand Rapids and the Better Business Bureau of Western Michigan.

She serves on the CEO Leadership Council of Talent 2025, the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce’s Regional Issues Council and the YMCA’s board of directors.