Grand Rapids school to benefit from state funding

Innovation Central High School is the only Grand Rapids school, and one of 16 schools in Michigan, to be the beneficiary of a $6 million fund from the state.

The SME Education Foundation received $6 million from the state’s 2021 education budget to support the SME PRIME (Partnership Response In Manufacturing Education) initiative to help improve or build manufacturing/engineering programs in high schools by providing equipment, curriculum, professional development, scholarships and STEM-focused extracurricular activities to students and teachers.

The SME Educational Foundation is the charitable arm of the nonprofit SME, formerly called the Society of Manufacturing Engineers, which today is an association of professionals, educators and students committed to promoting and supporting the manufacturing industry.

“GRPS (Grand Rapids Public Schools) is proud to offer the Academy of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math at Innovation Central High School as one of our dynamic school choices,” said Leadriane Roby, superintendent, GRPS. “This program offers rigorous college/career prep opportunities for our scholars that will be significantly enhanced by the SME Education Foundation’s PRIME program.”

The $6 million fund increases the number of schools participating in the SME PRIME initiative by 16, with a total of 17 schools. Nearly 17,000 Michigan high school students will receive manufacturing and engineering education opportunities that aim to fill jobs in manufacturing, industrial maintenance, machining and fabrication, mechatronics/robotics, metrology and quality, and welding.

“Coordinated by our staff of highly qualified education program managers, SME PRIME schools are a model — a unique approach to STEM education and career preparation implemented by scores of schools across the nation,” said SME Education Foundation Vice President Rob Luce.