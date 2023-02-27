Grand Rapids Times publisher honored by college as community ‘giant’

A longtime educator and magazine editor was recognized for her decades of service to West Michigan.

Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) on Saturday celebrated 40 years of its Giant Awards, recognizing Patricia Pulliam with the first ever Giant Legacy Award for her impact in West Michigan.

Pulliam was a longtime educator with GRCC, starting in the 1970s as a language arts instructor. She worked to attract, support and retain minority students to the college alongside GRCC’s Council for Minority Concerns.

After a referendum passed in 1991 that created the independent Grand Rapids Community College, she became executive vice president and vice president for instruction and administration.

Pulliam capped her 30-year college career by serving as interim president in 1998 — the first woman and the first African American to lead GRCC.

Currently, Pulliam is active as publisher and editor of The Grand Rapids Times. She purchased the publication alongside her husband, Yergan, in 1986.

The Grand Rapids Times, founded in 1957, is the oldest existing weekly publication focusing on Black affairs in Grand Rapids. The publication is distributed across the city, as well as in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek and Muskegon, covering local and national news and offering commentary, lifestyles, events, religion, sports and entertainment sections authored by West Michigan writers.

The Giant Legacy Award also was given to the late Cedric Ward. Ward was recognized posthumously for his work in Grand Rapids’ theatrical scene. Ward and his wife, Sandy, established Circle Theatre’s first children’s company. He also founded the Robeson Players in the 1980s to provide theatrical opportunities to African Americans and co-founded the Grand Rapids Symphony’s “Symphony with Soul” concert. He died in 2002.

Pulliam and Ward created the Giant Awards in 1983, recognizing African American leaders and organizations for their contributions in shaping the history and quality of life in Grand Rapids and West Michigan.

“Whatever the Giant banquet has become is beyond my wildest imagination from 40 years ago,” Pulliam said at the event. “It’s all because of people like you. It’s all because of the people who have received awards during the past 40 years. I thank you for keeping it going in the spirit in which it started. We are recognizing people who made a difference here, not for themselves, but for the rest of us.”