GRCC announces tuition freeze for 2021-22 academic year

Grand Rapids Community College’s board of trustees unanimously voted to freeze its tuition for the 2021-22 academic year.

The tuition freeze is an effort to make courses affordable and accessible as West Michigan emerges from the pandemic. The current in-district tuition rate is $117 per contact hour and the total cost for a full-time student is $3,969 for the year.

“Our world has changed in ways we could not have imagined a year ago,” GRCC President Bill Pink said. “New skills are going to be needed as our employers respond and get up to speed. A GRCC degree or certificate helps our residents get the education they need to reengage. We have always been the most affordable option for students. Our goal is to help as many people as possible.”

The tuition freeze follows a 1.7% increase last year and 0.8% increases in the two prior years. As the tuition rate remains the same, there are options available for students who are having difficulties paying their tuition to do so courtesy of more state and local programs, including Michigan Reconnect, Futures for Frontliners, Grand Rapids Promise Zone scholarships and the Grand Rapids Community College Foundation, among other resources.

Michigan Reconnect is available for residents ages 25 and older who have not yet earned a degree. Futures for Frontliners supports students who worked in essential jobs during the spring pandemic shutdown, and Grand Rapids Promise Zone scholarships are for students graduating from a Grand Rapids high school.

GRCC has partnerships throughout West Michigan with local school districts and intermediate school districts for early/middle college and dual and concurrent enrollment programs.

The Grand Rapids Community College Foundation also works with partners to help with expenses. Last year, the foundation awarded more than $1.2 million in scholarships. Students also can be eligible for federal Pell Grants, which cover all expenses.

“Our college has been fiscally responsible and an excellent steward of our resources,” said David Koetje, board chairman. “We are the community’s college. Our community invests in GRCC, and we are proud to provide a quality education that is affordable and accessible to students of all ages.”